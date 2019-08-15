Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 10 of last season was not kind to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

In the game preceding their bye week, the Pats traveled down to Nashville and got steamrolled by the Tennessee Titans 34-10. It left a bad taste in the Patriots’ mouth before the layoff, but, as we know, they responded well and ultimately, you know, won the Super Bowl.

The Titans, however, went 4-3 the rest of the way and missed the postseason.

Now, the Patriots are down in Tennessee for a few joint practices with the Titans before they play a preseason game against each other Saturday. And before the second day of practice, Brady trolled his former teammate and now-head coach of the Titans Mike Vrabel by *commemorating* the Titans’ win last year.

Tom Brady came out to practice this morning and handed @Titans coach Mike Vrabel a small trophy 🏆 with the score of last year’s game on it (Titans 34, @Patriots 10) on it. Old buddies still having a little fun with one another. pic.twitter.com/fYvUawgzk1 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 15, 2019

Well played.

The two sides won’t play against each other during the regular season, so Saturday will determine who gets bragging rights for a little while.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images