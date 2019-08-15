Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — How lean was the New England Patriots’ receiving corps Thursday? Dontrelle Inman and Gunner Olszewski were their first wideouts in the opening drill.

Yikes.

The Patriots again were forced to tap into the lower reaches of their depth chart as N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris all sat out the team’s second joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

Harry, who hasn’t participated in practice since leaving last Thursday’s preseason game with an injury, and Dorsett both arrived to the field in full pads but left after warmups. Harris was not spotted.

Dorsett and Harris both exited Wednesday’s joint practice early. Dorsett had his left thumb taped Thursday. With those players sidelined, the Patriots’ active receiver group consisted of Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Inman, Olszewski, Ryan Davis and Damoun Patterson.

New England also remained light at tight end with Matt LaCosse and Stephen Anderson both missing practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Jamie Collins returned to practice after missing Tuesday and was a full participant.

Wide receivers Julian Edelman (non-football injury list) and Demaryius Thomas (physically unable to perform list) both ran through an intense conditioning regimen before practice. Thomas, who spent several minutes running 50-yard sprints at full speed with a trainer tethered to his back, is moving well for a player who tore his Achilles in December.

The Patriots and Titans will square off Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

