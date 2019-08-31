You probably can assumer Tom Brady’s job is safe, but he nevertheless is sharing a little message of inspiration Saturday morning.
By 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, each NFL team has to have their roster cut down to 53. It’ll be a disappointing day for many, and for some it’ll mark the end of their careers. For others, it will be some adversity that also will give them a chance at a new beginning.
The New England Patriots quarterback has never been cut at the NFL level, but on Saturday morning he posted a motivational message.
Now, Brady might not be speaking directly to players who will be cut, but it nevertheless is applicable.
Click here for out Patriots roster cuts tracker >>>
Click here for our NFL cutdown day tracker >>>
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports