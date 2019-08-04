Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who could forget the instrumental role Bill Belichick played in Ed Reed’s Hall of Fame career?

Well, not Reed.

Kidding aside, Reed did have a pretty funny slip-up during an otherwise great Hall of Fame speech. The Baltimore Ravens legend shouted out the city he played for before thanking multiple members of the organization.

At one point, he appeared set to call out former Ravens head coach Brian Billick. Instead, Reed called out, clear as day, the New England Patriots head coach.

Take a look (it starts right around the 17 second mark).

(Nice recovery from Jim Harbaugh once he saw the camera was on him).

Interestingly, Reed’s slip comes shortly after he said he’d love to one day join the Patriots coaching staff. So, make of that what you will.

Either way, congrats to Reed on his gold jacket.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images