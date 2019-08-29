Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics haven’t had the same look forever.

As part of its day-long celebration of all things Celtics, NBA TV produced a short video Wednesday that shows the evolution of the Celtics’ logo from its humble origins in 1948 to its present-day look. Younger fans might be interested to know Lucky the Leprechaun didn’t always adorn the Celtics logo but he came along after the team had existed for four years.

Check out how the @celtics have switched up their logo over the years! #TeamDay pic.twitter.com/sp3X8jFVlo — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 28, 2019

Although the Celtics haven’t changed their logo often in the modern era, 23 years have passed since its last alteration. Perhaps another tweak might be afoot in the not-too-distant future?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images