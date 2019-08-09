Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Theresa Plaisance will compete in her first game as a member of the Connecticut Sun on Friday, and fans are eager to see what the 27-year-old center will bring to the table.

Plaisance joined the Sun earlier this week after Connecticut acquired her Tuesday from the Dallas Wings in exchange for rookie Kristine Angiwe. The sixth-year veteran plays a game similar to Jonquel Jones, according to Sun sideline reporter Robyn Brown, with impressive ball-handling skills and by stretching the floor.

In fact, Brown says, Plaisance will bring plenty of aggressiveness, spunk and other key qualities both on and off the court.

Check it out:

The game film shows why @tplai55 skills will complement our team. But there is more than just her athleticism that make her a notable asset! @RobynNBrown_ has more with this episode of Court Vision. pic.twitter.com/cWgrNBWacH — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2019

Seems like she’ll fit in well with Connecitcut.

The Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss