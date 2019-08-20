The New England Patriots have embraced Josh Gordon, through thick and thin, since acquiring the wide receiver from the Cleveland Browns last September.

Former NFL defensive end Chris Canty commends this approach.

The Patriots welcomed back Gordon with open arms this week after the NFL conditionally reinstated the 28-year-old following an indefinite suspension stemming from a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. There’s no telling what kind of impact he’ll make upon returning to New England’s offense, but he developed a good rapport with quarterback Tom Brady last season and the organization clearly is willing to work with Gordon in combating his personal issues.

“I think the Patriots are doing the right thing by wrapping their arms around (Gordon),” Canty, whose Giants defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, said Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “If you hear the players talking to the media and the different sound bites, everybody’s talking about how much they love Josh Gordon. When there’s something that a player is dealing with in their personal life — with Josh, it’s his substance abuse — it feels good to have those guys in the locker room come out and support you. So I think that they’re doing the right thing from that standpoint.”

"The Patriots are doing the right thing by wrapping their arms around Josh Gordon. Tom Brady trusts him a whole lot. From a physical, talent standpoint, there are very few WRs that are going to rival Josh Gordon." — @ChrisCanty99 pic.twitter.com/HqX56drf30 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 20, 2019

Gordon, who has been suspended multiple times in his career, caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games with New England last season. While he might never again produce at his All-Pro level of 2016, when he totaled an NFL-high 1,646 receiving yards, Gordon certainly adds upside to the Patriots’ questionable receiving corps, which looks even thinner when you consider the retirement of superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“As far as Bill Belichick is concerned, I think he understands the reality of the situation,” Canty said. “You can’t base what you’re going to do offensively on Josh Gordon and potentially having him for the entire season. If he’s there, great. I’m sure they’ll find ways to incorporate him. But one of the things that I noticed last year when Josh Gordon was on the field for the Patriots: Tom Brady trusts him a whole lot. … You don’t see Tom Brady trust new guys to that team that quickly, and so I think that is a positive in terms of looking at Josh Gordon coming back to the team this year.”

The Patriots placed Gordon on the non-football injury list upon reinstatement. He can be taken off the list at any point this summer, but he can’t practice until that occurs. If he’s not removed from NFI by Aug. 31, Gordon will start the season on NFI-reserve and can’t be activated until after Week 6.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images