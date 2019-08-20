Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You’ll be relieved to know Brad Marchand doesn’t change whether he’s on the ice for practice or a game.

The Boston Bruins winger has made his mark on the NHL for his edgy play, which occasionally draws the ire of opponents. He’s never been afraid to talk a little bit of trash, and it appears that remains the case even during the summer.

Marchand is part of a summer workout group that includes Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, as well as the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon. And while appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast, MacKinnon gave a pretty great description of what Marchand is like, even during the summer.

“Marchy is like exactly how you think,” MacKinnon said. “The whole time he’s just chirping everybody on the ice, like just carving everybody. If you lose the puck he’s all over you. If he snipes he’s showing everybody. But he’s an awesome guy, I love being around Marchy, he’s an awesome guy.”

Marchand wasn’t working out with MacKinnon over the weekend, as he was too busy roasting Tyler Seguin on Instagram while on vacation in Europe.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images