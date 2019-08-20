Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some of Damien Harris’ fellow New England Patriots running backs took notice of the rookie’s impressive performance in Saturday’s preseason win over the Tennessee Titans.

Harris carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards and caught four passes on four targets for 23 yards in his first game in a Patriots uniform — an all-around solid debut for the third-round draft pick.

“He did well,” teammate Rex Burkhead said. “He ran the ball physically, got north and south and downhill. He’s a great kid. I love working with him, and I thought he did a great job.”

Harris’ best run of the night was a 20-yard scamper into the red zone that set up New England’s first touchdown. He also ripped off a 17-yard run later in the game and showed off his power-running ability by driving his way through 302-pound defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett.

A reported hand injury kept Harris out of New England’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, but he was a full participant during last week’s joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Touches will be hard to come by in the Patriots’ loaded running back room — which features Sony Michel, White, Burkhead and special teamer Brandon Bolden — but the former Alabama star has shown serious potential this summer.

“He’s been working hard,” White said. “That guy is a big, strong, physical guy. He can catch, block, do anything the coach needs him to do. He’s been going out there each and every day trying to improve, trying to take the coaching, trying to take things that myself, Brandon (Bolden), Rex, Sony (Michel) are teaching to him and just going out there and trying to compete.”

