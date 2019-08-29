Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before the NFL’s up-and-coming quarterbacks take over the league, one analyst believes a pair of seasoned signal-callers will square off on Super Sunday.

The Super Bowl LIV field is fairly wide-open. There really isn’t a clear-cut, preeminent team in either conference, which should set up for some thrilling action in January. But despite potential parity, Charley Casserly predicts the New England Patriots to raise the Lombardi Trophy once again as Tom Brady takes down a longtime counterpart.

“Patriots over Saints. With two weeks to prepare, Bill Belichick stymies the Saints’ offense, and Tom Brady — helped by a strong power ground game — does enough in the fourth quarter to win another Super Bowl,” Casserly writes for NFL.com. “It is Belichick’s seventh, breaking the all-time record for NFL championships/Super Bowls won by a head coach. A fitting accomplishment for him, and incredible way to cap the 100th year of the NFL!”

We were eerily close to receiving this Super Bowl matchup last season. Had it not been for a blatant missed call in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, there’s a good chance we would have seen Brady and Drew Brees battle it out for the game’s highest honor. We’d like to confidently say this contest would be an offensive shootout, but we thought the same heading into this past February’s clash. So much for that.

The Patriots received two other votes from NFL.com’s panel of writers and analysts. Former fullback Marcel Reece believes New England will take down the Chicago Bears, while Jim Trotter also has Brady, Belichick and Co. overcoming the Saints.

