Slowly but surely the XFL is coming together, as the new football league has found its look.

The XFL on Wednesday unveiled the team names and logos for all eight of its franchises.

The eight teams are:

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis Battlehawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

Washington DC Defenders

Here’s a look at all eight logos.

Those are … fine? We guess?

The league made the announcement in a live stream that can be seen below.

The XFL, which is owned by legendary wrestling promoter and WWE CEO Vince McMahon, kicks off in February 2020. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones became the first player to officially commit to the league last week, and the draft is slated for October.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/XFL