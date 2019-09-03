Roger Federer’s road to the U.S. Open final is all of a sudden wide open.
Federer, who hasn’t won the season’s final grand slam since 2008, figures to be one of the main beneficiaries of top-seeded Novak Djokovic bowing out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.
No. 3 Federer will try to continue his march to the finals Tuesday night when he squares off with unranked Grigor Dimitrov at Flushing Meadows.
Here’s how to watch.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images