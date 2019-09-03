Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Roger Federer’s road to the U.S. Open final is all of a sudden wide open.

Federer, who hasn’t won the season’s final grand slam since 2008, figures to be one of the main beneficiaries of top-seeded Novak Djokovic bowing out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

No. 3 Federer will try to continue his march to the finals Tuesday night when he squares off with unranked Grigor Dimitrov at Flushing Meadows.

Here’s how to watch.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images