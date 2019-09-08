Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

News of the Patriots’ decision to agree to sign Antonio Brown swept the nation Saturday afternoon, including Fenway Park.

The Red Sox were just wrapping up the second of a four-game series against the New York Yankees when fans at the historic ballpark first learned about the deal. And according to Boston manager Alex Cora, it initially was a confusing scenario.

“In the eighth inning, around there, when they announced (AB to the Patriots), I was like what’s going on?” Cora told reporters Sunday afternoon, per the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “There was nothing going on on the field and people were excited. Like when they put the hockey scores on in the Stanley Cup.”

The Red Sox lost in the end, leaving them seven games back in the American League wild card race. Will the Patriots find more success? We’ll find out as they begin their season Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images