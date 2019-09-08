Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost time, Patriots fans.

New England will unveil its sixth Super Bowl banner Sunday night when it welcomes the Pittsburgh Steelers to Gillette Stadium for what’s sure to be a battle between two AFC rivals.

Will Tom Brady and Co. begin the quest for title seven on a high note? Or will Ben Roethlisberger lead the way to a W?

We’ll find out soon enough.

We’ve got all you need to know for this highly anticipated matchup, with former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joining NESN.com’s Zack Cox and Doug Kyed to preview Pats-Steelers in our “Pregame Chat” show.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images