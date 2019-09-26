Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shocker of the century: Antonio Brown probably isn’t going to just retire after all.

The now former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has been unemployed for six days now, and it’s been just four days since he declared he wouldn’t play in the NFL again. He’s been wishy-washy about, well, everything, so that was taken with a grain of salt anyways.

So it should come as little surprise that when Brown logged onto Twitter Thursday afternoon, he more or less was indicating that he wasn’t done with the NFL just yet.

I’m still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

The game need me I’m like test answers — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Whether or not the game needs him, well that depends on who you ask.

It’s been a busy week for Brown, who made a court appearance for launching furniture off the balcony of his Miami condo. He also claims to have re-enrolled in college classes.

It’s anyone’s guess if Brown will get another NFL offer (this year or beyond), but it sounds like he’s willing to keep playing.

