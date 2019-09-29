Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s command of the English language leaves much to be desired.

So, the ex-New England Patriots receiver deserves credit for taking Technical Writing at Central Michigan University this semester. Still, Brown might need to put in extra work if he wants to pass the course.

Exhibit A: Brown’s tweet about his English paper, which is “do” Sunday night and may need a “prof” read.

Take a look:

My English paper do by tonight 12am need a prof reader make sure As and Bs #Eng303 — AB (@AB84) September 29, 2019

Of course, the big question is whether those typos are genuine, or Brown was trying to be clever.

We’re inclined to go with the former, but maybe the troubled receiver is wittier than we give him credit for.

