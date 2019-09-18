Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Atletico Madrid is braced for another fight with its boogeyman.

The Spanish soccer club will host Juventus on Wednesday it Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Gameday 1 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The teams are the presumed favorites to progress from Group D, so this game gives Atletico Madrid and Juventus the chance to stake an early claim for top spot at the outset of the competition.

The teams met in last season’s Champions League Round of 16, with Ateltico Madrid winning the first leg at home 2-0 and Juventus coming back to win the series on Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick in the second leg.

Ateltico Madrid will be without injured duo Alvaro Morata and Sime Vrsaljko, while Thomas Partey is doubtful due to injury.

Injuries wil prevent Juventus fullback Mattia De Sciglio, center back Giorgio Chiellini and winger Douglas Costa from playing.

Here’s how to watch Atletico Madrid versus Juventus online.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images