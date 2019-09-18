Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jalen Ramsey chronicles continued Wednesday with a new report on the Pro Bowl cornerback.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars star is unlikely to be traded before Jacksonville’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Ramsey reportedly requested to be traded following Sunday’s outburst on the sideline with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Rapoport added Wednesday, citing sources, that Friday is the “most likely target date” for the Jaguars to possibly trade Ramsey. It looks like there are plenty of suitors, as well, as it was reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Dianna Russini that at least two clubs already had offered first-round draft picks for the 24-year-old.

With the #Jaguars playing the #Titans tomorrow night, a trade of Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey prior to the game is unlikely. Friday is the most likely target date, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Ramsey made it clear Tuesday his focus right now is on Thursday night’s game against the Titans, adding, “I want to (expletive) win.” It seems like only a matter of time before the disgruntled corner dons a new uniform, though.

