It’s an early reunion for Vic Fangio this weekend in the Mile High City.

The Denver Broncos head coach is still searching for his first career win as a head coach, and he’ll try to do it against one of his old teams, the Chicago Bears, at Broncos Stadium on Sunday.

Fangio’s debut with the Broncos didn’t go as planned after Denver fell flat in a Monday night divisional matchup with the Oakland Raiders. He’ll try to right the ship against the Bears, one year removed from overseeing one of the best defenses in the NFL as the defensive coordinator. The Bears didn’t look like they particularly missed Fangio in Week 1, but it was the offense that went completely missing in a 10-3 loss to Green Bay.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images