Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a battle of the birds.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens exceeded everybody’s expectations and then some in Week 1, dismantling the Miami Dolphins 59-10 and we’ll to prove their offensive firepower is no fluke. The Cardinals come in off a tie against the Detroit Lions.

The focus will be on the quarterbacks, with people looking for a follow up performance from Jackson. Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray will look to settle into his NFL offense.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images