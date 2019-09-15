It’s a battle of the birds.
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens exceeded everybody’s expectations and then some in Week 1, dismantling the Miami Dolphins 59-10 and we’ll to prove their offensive firepower is no fluke. The Cardinals come in off a tie against the Detroit Lions.
The focus will be on the quarterbacks, with people looking for a follow up performance from Jackson. Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray will look to settle into his NFL offense.
Here’s how to watch:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images