The Steelers haven’t had much luck to start the 2019 season.

After a brutal 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots in last week’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, Pittsburgh suffered another major blow in Week 2.

Ben Roethlisberger exited Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks just prior to the end of the first half after what appeared to be a routine play. The 16-year veteran quarterback grabbed at his elbow after attempting a pass, and appeared to be in pain after the play.

Roethlisberger was questionable to return to the game, according to Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten, but the 37-year-old never saw the field in the second half. Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger in the second half.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury. He is questionable to return to today’s game vs. Seattle. QB Mason Rudolph will start the second half. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn’t know any details about Roethlisberger’s injury beyond the fact that it’s currently being evaluated.

Mike Tomlin says there’s a lot of injuries in this game, but those aren’t why they lost. Says everyone, including Roethlisberger and Conner’s injuries, are being evaluated. Added Chickillo has plantar fasciitis in his foot. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 15, 2019

Mike Tomlin says he doesn’t know the extent or any more details of Roethlisberger’s injury. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 15, 2019

But this doesn’t appear to be some freak accident. One player told ESPN’s Dianna Russini the team knew Roethlisberger had been coping with elbow inflammation “all week at practice.”

Inside the Steelers’ locker room players obviously concerned about the health of Ben Roethlisberger.

One player told me that the team actually was aware that the QB was dealing with some elbow inflammation all week at practice. #Steelers — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 15, 2019

The Steelers ultimately lost Sunday’s game against the Seahawks by just two points, despite losing Roethlisberger halfway through the game. It’s unclear if he’ll be well enough to play against the red-hot 49ers in Week 3 action next week in San Francisco.

Roethlisberger hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2016.

