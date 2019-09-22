Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Broncos and the Packers couldn’t have started 2019 any different.

Denver is 0-2 to start the season, but not for a lack of trying. After a rocky 24-15 loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 1, the Broncos tried to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, but failed to complete a fourth-quarter comeback for the win.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has won its first two games of the season, and will look for No. 3 against the Broncos on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 412 yards and three touchdowns to start the year, and has earned a 96.9 passer rating through the first two weeks.

The two will square off in Week 3 action Sunday afternoon. Which team will bring home the W?

Here’s how to watch Broncos vs. Packers:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

