Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Doors are hinged. Antonio Brown is not.

Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, went ballistic Sunday morning on Twitter. Among other things, Brown attacked Robert Kraft, put Ben Roethlisberger on blast, claimed he’s done with the NFL and tore into Shannon Sharpe.

However, lost in the shuffle of that madness was perhaps Brown’s most baffling tweet.

For those unaware, Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko on Monday published a scathing article detailing Brown’s bizarre pattern of destructive behavior. Included in the story is testimonial from an artist who claims Brown once inappropriately exposed himself while she was working in his home. Klemko on Friday morning shared screenshots of alleged texts between Brown and the artist, texts that could be considered threatening in nature.

Those texts served as the catalyst for Brown’s release from the Patriots.

Since then, some fans apparently have gone after Klemko on Twitter. Screenshots of disturbing replies and direct messages began making the rounds Saturday night, and Brown clearly noticed.

Check out this tweet:

(Warning: the screenshots in Daily Beast’s tweet contain NSFW language.)

What? What system?

Is Brown saying he wanted fans to go after Klemko? Is he saying that Klemko — whom Brown purportedly does not like — is getting what he deserves? Is he, at the very least, endorsing threatening people on social media?

Strange, disturbing stuff from the 31-year-old. And to think, some Patriots players reportedly were upset the team released him.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images