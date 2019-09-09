Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season wraps up with a pair of Monday Night Football games.

The Broncos and the Raiders will compete in the final game of the week following the New Orleans Sants’ clash against the Houston Texans earlier in the evening. Joe Flacco will make his first regular-season start for Denver since leaving the Baltimore Ravens this winter as the Broncos open up the season in Oakland.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will have to weather the storm without Antonio Brown, who was released from the team this weekend.

Here’s how to watch Broncos-Raiders online:

Start Time: Monday, Sept. 9, at 10:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images