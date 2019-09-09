Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz hasn’t said a word since being shot in the Dominican Republic back in June — until today.

After throwing out the first pitch at Monday’s game at Fenway Park, the Red Sox made his first public comments since the shooting occurred, and quickly turned his attention to the Sox.

“I want to thank the Red Sox, my real family,” he said. “They always have been there for me, supporting me. They were aware of what happened to me, and they were the first one there supporting me.”

He also thanked his former teammates and numerous Yankees, who watched his speech from the visitor’s dugout, for the support during the difficult time.

But Ortiz didn’t forget to thank the fans, too.

“I want to thank all of you for all the prayers, all them came home, I really appreciate it,” he said. “Thank you very much.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images