Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Browns’ 2019 campaign got off to a rough start with a 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but the Cleveland fans had an equally ugly showing on Sunday.

Titans cornerback Logan Ryan jumped into the stands with Malcolm Butler following a pick-six and quickly had beer dumped on him amid the celebration. That fan will face an “indefinite ban from FirstEnergy Stadium,” the Browns said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Ryan, who spent four seasons with the New England Patriots, joined Charlie Weis and Bob Papa on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, just one day prior to the ban being announced, and promptly ripped the fan.

“You know, in this day and age, it’s ridiculous,” Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I understand that we play football. I understand that we’re modern-day gladiators. I understand fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever. But we’re human beings, and I think society nowadays, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player, to hop over the rail and have beer splashed in your face, and you’re not allowed to respond? If I hit a guy in his helmet, I get fined $20,000. … But fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there’s no penalty?

“It is what it is,” Ryan added. “Hopefully the NFL gets the guy banned or whatever, but you know, I didn’t react or anything. It is what it is but it’s kind of ridiculous.”

Listen to his full response here:

"In this day and age, it's ridiculous."@Titans cornerback @RealLoganRyan was not happy after having a beer poured on him during their game in Cleveland. 👇LISTEN👇 pic.twitter.com/PmOUFHlTu8 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 9, 2019

The Titans rose in our weekly power rankings following the win, while the Browns darted in the opposite direction.

Thumbnail photo via Sep 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) celebrates his interception against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports