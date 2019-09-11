Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every player has some sort of inspiration.

Jonquel Jones, for instance, admires Kevin Durant’s “versatile” style of play.

In fact, the Connecticut Sun center “tries to be like him” every time she steps on to the court.

“I wear No. 35 because I love the way that he plays,” she told NESN’s Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley during Monday’s Red Sox broadcast. “… I wear his shoes. So, I definitely model my game after Kevin Durant.”

Jones put up some impressive numbers of her own in 2019, leading the WNBA in rebounds (9.7) and blocks (2.0) per game during the regular season. Durant averaged just 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors during the 2019-20 season.

