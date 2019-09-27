Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will wrap up their home preseason slate Saturday before hitting the road for four games to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

TD Garden on Saturday will play host to the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks, and the 50/50 raffle will benefit the Warrior For Life Fund. And not only can you buy tickets in the arena, but you also can do so online.

Here’s the deal, and it’s quite simple: You can purchase raffle tickets for Saturday here. Shortly after Saturday’s game, the opening night 50/50 raffle will open, and at that point, you can start purchasing your tickets for the Oct. 12 home opener against the New Jersey Devils.

The pot for Saturday’s game already is nearing $9,000, so be sure to take part and contribute to a great cause.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images