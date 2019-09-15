Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NHL’s restricted free agent market beginning to heat up, the Boston Bruins have locked up Charlie McAvoy.

Boston and the 21-year-old defenseman signed a three-year deal with an average annual value of $4.9 million, the team announced Sunday morning.

We have some good news…@CMcAvoy44 has been signed to a 3-year contract with an annual cap hit of $4.9 million: https://t.co/7ksEj98RQP pic.twitter.com/rXxnbMF5K6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 15, 2019

McAvoy collected seven goals and 21 assists over 54 games during his sophomore campaign, while averaging a team-high 22:10 time on ice per game. He posted eight points (two goals, six assists) in 23 postseason games last season.

The Bruins posted a photo of general manager Don Sweeney and McAvoy signing the deal this morning, prior to day three of training camp.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie noted that, “if all goes as expected,” and McAvoy continues his impressive play, he likely won’t even see the end of this deal, with Boston re-upping the defenseman on a long-term deal two years from now.

Unlike Werenski, McAvoy did get signing bonus $ in Years 1/2, which gives him potential lockout insurance, although Year 3 is all salary at $7.3M. The reality is, if all goes as expected, blue chip D like McAvoy and Werenski will re-up on long-term extension in two years anyway. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 15, 2019

Next up on the Bruins offseason check list is Brandon Carlo, who remains a restricted free agent.

