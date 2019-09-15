Julian Edelman hasn’t forgotten about the Patriots’ shocking loss to the Dolphins last season.
New England fell in Miami on a walk-off, double-lateral touchdown in Week 14, which dropped the Patriots to 9-4 in 2018. Edelman and his teammates on Sunday return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since the Miami Miracle, and the 33-year-old wide receiver dropped a fitting hype video prior to kickoff.
Edelman included footage of Kenyan Drake’s last-second touchdown, but also made sure to make another important addition. The video featured Antonio Brown amongst a host of Patriot players.
Check it out:
Kickoff for New England’s Week 2 matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images