Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall already has become a fan favorite in Boston, and he gave Celtics fans even more of a reason to adore him.

When the 7-foot-7 big man isn’t taking swimming lessons or dunking on teammate Enes Kanter, he is preparing to continue his improvements in Boston’s upcoming training camp.

Fall also is bonding with other rookies like Tremont Waters, who was drafted by the C’s in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. And when Waters wanted to chest bump his teammate, it didn’t exactly go as planned.

The 5-foot-11 Waters came around the corner and yelled, “chest bump!” when he saw Fall. Waters ran toward the big man and jumped up but when he went to jump up, Fall instead caught Waters in mid-air before being told, “you’re supposed to jump!”

It’s pretty awesome. Check it out for yourself:

Yeah, this team already is pretty likable.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images