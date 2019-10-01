Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s an offseason full of many questions for the Boston Red Sox.

First and foremost, Boston needs to find someone to help answer those questions — a general manager. While the search for Dave Dombrowski’s replacement is underway, four Red Sox executives will be handling the ins and outs of the roster for the time being. What helps is that Eddie Romero, Zack Scott, Raquel Ferreira and Brian O’Hallaran have plenty of experience working together in Boston’s front office.

To hear more from Romero and Scott, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.