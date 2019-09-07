The Chicago Sky truly embody the meaning of “bigger than basketball.”
All 12 women on the WNBA team’s roster came together to donate $5,100 of their own money to Connecticut Sun center and Bahamas native Jonquel Jones’ Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The team announced the donation via social media ahead of Friday’s contest between the Sun and Sky at Mohegan Arena.
Before the game began, the team presented Jones with the check in a truly heartwarming moment.
Jones set up a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week to help relief efforts in the Bahamas following the devastating storm. So far, Jones’ campaign has raised just shy of $38,000.
Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun