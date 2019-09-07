Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Sky truly embody the meaning of “bigger than basketball.”

All 12 women on the WNBA team’s roster came together to donate $5,100 of their own money to Connecticut Sun center and Bahamas native Jonquel Jones’ Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The team announced the donation via social media ahead of Friday’s contest between the Sun and Sky at Mohegan Arena.

All 12 #skytown players personally donated $5,100 to @jus242's Hurricane Dorian relief efforts for her home country of the Bahamas. 💙💛#MakeWay | #BiggerThanBasketball pic.twitter.com/tVXAIQFzlC — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) September 6, 2019

Before the game began, the team presented Jones with the check in a truly heartwarming moment.

Bigger than basketball. The WNBA is a family. Thank you, @wnbachicagosky. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5yJz7Kr0pq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 6, 2019

Jones set up a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week to help relief efforts in the Bahamas following the devastating storm. So far, Jones’ campaign has raised just shy of $38,000.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun