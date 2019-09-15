The Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders — one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries.
Kansas City lost Tyreek Hill to injury in its Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but didn’t skip a beat, hanging 40 points on the AFC South opponent.
Oakland opened its season against the Denver Broncos with a win, officially putting the Antonio Brown saga behind it. But the Raiders will be underdogs at home on Sunday as they’re tasked with dealing with one of the NFL’s top offenses.
Here’s how to watch:
When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
