The Titans began their season with a solid win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but things got off to a rough start in Week 2.

Tennessee’s home opener against the Indianapolis Colts began with an on-field speaker catching fire and burning a portion of the sideline turf. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the mishap created some pretty crazy photos.

Check it out:

Before the Titans-Colts game today, a speaker caught fire on the field. (No one was hurt) Let us hear your best captions. Go! pic.twitter.com/00MqrXfu8H — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2019

(You can click here for a video of the wild scene.)

Here’s a look at the sideline after the fire was put out:

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images