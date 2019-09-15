The Titans began their season with a solid win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but things got off to a rough start in Week 2.

Tennessee’s home opener against the Indianapolis Colts began with an on-field speaker catching fire and burning a portion of the sideline turf. Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the mishap created some pretty crazy photos.



(You can click here for a video of the wild scene.)

Here’s a look at the sideline after the fire was put out:

Nissan Stadium

