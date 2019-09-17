Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let the games begin.

The Connecticut Sun will open their 2019 WNBA playoff journey on Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena when they host the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 1 of semifinals. Having secured the No. 2 seed and a double bye into the semifinals, Connecticut is raring to begin in earnest the pursuit of its first WNBA championship. Meanwhile, the third-seeded Sparks routed the Seattle Storm 92-69 on Sunday to win their second-round matchup.

The Sun relied heavily on their home-court advantage to earn the second-best overall record during the regular season. Those home comforts might prove pivotal against a Sparks team that lost four of its last five road games and was 7-10 on its travels in 2019.

Los Angeles Sparks (22-12) at Connecticut Sun (23-11)

Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Mohegan Sun Arena, Montville, Conn.

TV: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

The Sparks beat the Sun 77-70 on May 31 at Staples Center in their first meeting of the season. Connecticut gained some revenge June 6 at Mohegan Sun Arena with an 89-77 win over Los Angeles. The Sparks claimed the season series against the Sun on Aug. 25 at Staples Center with a 84-72 win.

Players to watch

Sun forward/center Jonquel Jones averaged a team-high 14.6 points points per game and a WNBA-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. The WNBA rewarded her consistency by naming her a Peak Performer and to the All-WNBA Defense first team.

Nneka Ogwumike demanded a trade from the Sun to the Sparks last offseason. She averaged 18.7 and 11 rebounds in three games against her former team this season.

Thumbnail photo via via Connecticut Sun