Jonquel Jones has captured her first trophy of the 2019 WNBA season.
The WNBA announced Monday the Connecticut Sun forward/center won one of the league’s “Peak Performer” awards for the 2019 season. Jones led the WNBA in rebounding with 9.7 boards to join leading scorer Brittney Griner and assist pace-setter Courtney Vandersloot on the Peak Performers’ podium.
Jones previously led the WNBA in rebounding in 2017 when she averaged a 11.85 per game.
She’ll be will be central to the Sun’s attempt to win the WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history. Connecticut will kick off the playoffs next week, when they face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the semifinals.
