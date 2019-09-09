Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jonquel Jones has captured her first trophy of the 2019 WNBA season.

The WNBA announced Monday the Connecticut Sun forward/center won one of the league’s “Peak Performer” awards for the 2019 season. Jones led the WNBA in rebounding with 9.7 boards to join leading scorer Brittney Griner and assist pace-setter Courtney Vandersloot on the Peak Performers’ podium.

.@jus242 averaged 9.7 rebounds in 34 games to earn her second rebounding title 🏆 This season, Jones grabbed 10 or more rebounds 16 times, including 22 rebounds on May 31 🏀 pic.twitter.com/UoKOCsHSHU — WNBA (@WNBA) September 9, 2019

Congrats to @jus242 on leading the @WNBA in rebounding for the 2nd time in her career and also finishing tied for the top spot in blocked shots! pic.twitter.com/pmsRgBqGWO — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 9, 2019

Jones previously led the WNBA in rebounding in 2017 when she averaged a 11.85 per game.

She’ll be will be central to the Sun’s attempt to win the WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history. Connecticut will kick off the playoffs next week, when they face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the semifinals.

The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket is set! 🚨 Which matchups are you most looking forward to? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4ttLfXTdzm — WNBA (@WNBA) September 8, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun