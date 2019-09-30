Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One can imagine what Sundays must be like for David Andrews.

Andrews, a stalwart on the Patriots’ offensive line since 2015, was forced to forfeit his 2019 season due to a blood clot in his lung. While resigning to being a spectator can be awfully tough for athletes, the veteran center can take solace in the fact that New England is off to a 4-0 start to the campaign.

The Patriots’ latest victory came Sunday afternoon in a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bills. The reigning Super Bowl champions turned in another stout defensive effort, which included Devin McCourty’s fourth interception in as many games. Andrews was happy to see his teammate rack up another pick, but it’s safe to say he wishes he could have been out there on the field with him.

Me dancing at home by myself watching @McCourtyTwins interception each week pic.twitter.com/iQBjUxCvid — David Andrews (@dandrews61) September 30, 2019

New England certainly could have used Andrews in its Week 4 divisional showdown. The Bills were able to generate consistent pressure on Tom Brady, who was limited to 150 passing yards in a forgettable performance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images