Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz has been increasing his public presence in recent weeks, and the latest step is his return to Twitter.

The Boston Red Sox legend was shot in the Dominican Republic back in June and has been on the road to recovery since. It’s been a long journey for Ortiz, who since has described the harrowing experience, but as time passes he’s beginning to seem a bit more like the person everybody knows.

On Thursday afternoon, Ortiz made his return to Twitter with a message for fans.

Yooo @Twitter …I’m baccckk 😎😎 catching up on all the tweets I missed the past few months. Thankful for all the luv n support 🙏🏿 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) September 19, 2019

Good to have him back on Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images