FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots reporters received a brief glimpse Thursday into the chemistry-building process between quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

While the Patriots stretched ahead of their second practice of the week, Brady could be seen working 1-on-1 with Brown on the far side of the field. Route-running appeared to be the focus of this side session.

Tom Brady stopped during the warmup to coach Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/xhpTyqPQnv — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 19, 2019

Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown Sunday in his Patriots debut, but the timing between him and Brady remained a work in progress. Each of Brown’s final four targets fell incomplete, and the former Pittsburgh Steelers star did not catch a pass after halftime.

Since Brown had practiced with the team just three times before that game, some growing pains were to be expected.

Brady appeared no worse for wear after being limited in Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. He and Brown both are expected to play this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Fullback James Develin (neck) and edge rusher Shilique Calhoun (not injury-related) both were absent from practice for the second consecutive day.

Losing Develin for this weekend’s contest would force the Patriots to significantly alter their offense. Develin, the only fullback on the roster, hasn’t missed a game since 2015 and has averaged 25.6 offensive snaps per game over the last two seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images