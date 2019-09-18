Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamie Collins had himself an afternoon Sunday in South Beach.

Collins was one of the stars in the Patriots’ Week 2 demolition of the Miami Dolphins. The veteran linebacker racked up three tackles, including 1/2 a sack, as well as two interceptions, the latter of which solidified New England’s shutout of its division rival.

The 29-year-old’s first pick, however, was far more exciting. Collins snagged a deflected pass with one hand and scampered 69 yards to pay dirt as the Pats poured it on the Fins. The seventh-year pro on Tuesday celebrated his highlight-reel play with an Instagram post, which paved the way for a friendly jab from Devin McCourty.

“Slow!!!!!-Dmac,” McCourty wrote in the comment section.

Luckily for Collins, he didn’t need to turn on the jets, as he had a pretty clear path to the end zone following his one-handed snag. Stephon Gilmore had an even easier touchdown jaunt, which marked the first career pick six for the star cornerback.

McCourty also notched an interception against Miami, but he wasn’t able to return it for a score like his teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images