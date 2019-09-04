Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The nonsense finally is over for Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys, and now they both get to focus on football.

After a lengthy holdout that went through the entire preseason, Elliott and the Cowboys on Wednesday morning reached an agreement on a new contract, which reportedly will be worth $90 million over six years.

Elliott often posts on Twitter, so many were quick to check his page when the deal was broken. And though it is not yet official, the Cowboys hinted at the deal being done with a simple tweet, making reference to the running back’s oft-used celebration.

🍽 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 4, 2019

Elliott responded appropriately.

The Cowboys are going all in on the current group of players, and with Elliott back in the fold they are positioned to be a major threat in the NFC.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images