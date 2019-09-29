Giants fans and fantasy football owners everywhere cringed when Saquon Barkley sustained a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
But the New York running back appears to believe he’ll return to the field faster than his current timetable suggests.
Barkley currently is projected to be out four to six weeks with the injury. According to NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, however, the 22-year-old is already out of a walking boot and reportedly is telling those around him that he can beat the projected timetable for his return.
Barkley’s Giants defeated the Washington Redskins on Sunday for their second consecutive win.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images