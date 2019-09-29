Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giants fans and fantasy football owners everywhere cringed when Saquon Barkley sustained a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

But the New York running back appears to believe he’ll return to the field faster than his current timetable suggests.

Barkley currently is projected to be out four to six weeks with the injury. According to NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones, however, the 22-year-old is already out of a walking boot and reportedly is telling those around him that he can beat the projected timetable for his return.

Following up on my pregame note that Saquon believes he can be back quicker than timetables suggest: That he is already out of the walking boot seems to suggest good news for #NYG. And for @saquon. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 29, 2019

Barkley’s Giants defeated the Washington Redskins on Sunday for their second consecutive win.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images