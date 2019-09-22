Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Daniel Jones help the Giants to their first win of the 2019 NFL season?

That will be his task at hand after New York benched its franchise quarterback Eli Manning after a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills when it takes on the 1-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay has yet to surrender a rushing touchdown on the season, while the Giants have allowed the second-most touchdowns with nine.

Here’s how to watch Giants vs. Bucs:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images