Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One day after the New England Patriots’ dismantling of the Miami Dolphins, the severity of Isaiah Wynn’s injury remains unclear.

Wynn, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, left during the first quarter of Sunday’s 43-0 victory at Hard Rock Stadium with what the team called a foot injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday the injury actually was to Wynn’s toe. The 2018 first-round draft pick, who played well in last week’s regular-season opener after missing his entire rookie season with a torn Achilles, reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday.

#Patriots LT Isaiah Wynn suffered a toe injury during the win over the #Dolphins and sounds like he’ll have an MRI to get it checked out today. The severity is not yet clear, but if it’s turf toe it can linger. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Marcus Cannon also was ruled out Sunday after testing his injured shoulder in pregame warmups, forcing the Patriots to play the majority of the game with unfamiliar backups at both tackle spots.

Marshall Newhouse started in Cannon’s usual position at right tackle, then shifted to left tackle after Wynn went down, with Korey Cunningham taking over on the right side. Newhouse signed with the Patriots last Wednesday, and Cunningham was traded to New England late in the preseason. Neither had played a game for the Patriots before Sunday.

The Patriots also are starting a reserve at center in Ted Karras with David Andrews out for the year as he recovers from blood clots.

New England hosts the

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images