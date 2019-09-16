Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has forced the NHL community to put some respect on his name.

The NHL Network ranked the Boston Bruins right wing as league’s 25th-best player Sunday in its “Top 50 Players Right Now” countdown. NHL Network’s Brian Lawton believes Pastrnak, 23, warrants his place in rankings due to his body of work in recent years, particularly in the postseason, and the fact that he has cemented himself on the Bruins’ top line.

“The work he’s done in the playoffs, that’s where he’s really impressed me,” Lawton said. “He does play on one of the most dynamic lines in the National Hockey League, but the fact of the matter is, he’s a big part of that line (with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron). … He absolutely deserves to be here.”

Pastrnak scored 38 goals, has 43 assists and racked up a career-high 81 points last season.

The NHL Network last month ranked him 10th among the NHL’s top 20 wings, so it’s no surprise he has landed on the overall list of top 50 players.

He joins Tuukka Rask as Boston’s representatives on the Top 50 list to date. The NHL Network pegged the Bruins goalie at No. 44 on the Top 50 list earlier this month. The NHL Network has yet to reveal its top-20 players, and there’s a good chance other Bruins will crack the list.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images