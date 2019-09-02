Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez crushed his team-high 34th home run Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels in the final game of the Boston Red Sox’s eight-game West Coast swing.

Boston went 6-2 on the trip, but Martinez’s numbers are far more impressive. The slugger hit .452 with six home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.097 slugging percentage over that span, helping the Red Sox keep their playoff hopes alive.

For more on Martinez’s road trip, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.