The Houston Texans eked out a 13-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

No thanks to the officials, if you ask J.J. Watt.

The Texans defensive end believes the Jaguars’ offensive line got away with several obvious holding infractions in Sunday’s game, which Houston won after stopping Jacksonville on a two-point conversion attempt with seconds remaining. In fact, according to Watt, an official even acknowledged as much.

“There were a couple of holding calls out there, it’s every week,” Watt told reporters after the Texans’ victory, per the Houston Chronicle. “The ref literally admitted to me that guy held me on one play, and he didn’t throw the flag. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with that after a play. I look over at the ref and he says, ‘Yes, I saw him hold you, but I didn’t throw the flag.’

“I’ll probably get fined for this and that’s fine, but I don’t know what to do with that. I’m also very confused. I don’t know what to do there. It’s just part of the game. It’s something I’ve dealt with for a long time. I literally looked over at him and he said, ‘I know, I saw it.’ ”

The NFL’s officiating has faced heavy scrutiny through two weeks of the regular season, and more public backlash likely would have come from this alleged admission had the Texans ultimately faltered thanks to the questionable non-calls against Watt. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year kept fighting, though, and he finished Sunday’s contest with two tackles, one quarterback hit and a fumble recovery, just one week after being shut down in Houston’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images