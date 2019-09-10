Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown sounds like he’s willing to play wherever any coach deploys him.

The Boston Celtics and U.S. men’s national basketball team swingman addressed the ever-change role he has played at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, telling reporters Monday that versatility has been a constant throughout his basketball career. Head coach head coach Gregg Popovich has used Brown at three positions during the United States’ undefeated march to the quarterfinals, and the 22-year-old has learned to make valuable contributions whenever he steps onto the court.

“I feel like I’m not a position player, I’m a basketball player. Four, three, two, whatever coach needs me to do, I will make the adjustment,” Brown said, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Obviously with Jayson (Tatum) out, there’s a little more opportunity and maybe it was a little more visible. But every time I take the floor, I want to be aggressive.

Having spent his first three NBA seasons playing shooting guard and small forward for the Celtics, Brown raised eyebrows shortly before the tournament when he revealed he might feature at power forward at times for Team USA.

Although some World Cup observers might not watch Brown play regularly and have praised his varied contributions to Team USA’s World Cup cause, but he’s not devoting special attention to the positive headlines.

“You say I’ve played my best in the last three games is subjective, whatever opportunity I get I try to take advantage of it,” he said. “This what I’ve been doing all my life.”

The Celtics only will benefit if Brown continues demonstrate his basketball flexibility in the 2019-20 season and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images