MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jonathan Jones received a new contract last week. This week, he’s playing a new position.
Jones started at safety over Patrick Chung on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It appears Jones and Chung are sharing the safety role next to Devin McCourty early in the game. Jones also has seen snaps at slot cornerback.
Here was the Patriots’ starting defense for Week 2:
DL Adam Butler
DL Danny Shelton
DL Lawrence Guy
OLB Jamie Collins
ILB Dont’a Hightower
ILB Elandon Roberts
OLB Kyle Van Noy
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Jason McCourty
S Devin McCourty
S Jonathan Jones
Jones was not targeted on defense in the first quarter. Chung let up an 11-yard pass to Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.
This isn’t the first time Jones, usually a nickel cornerback, has played safety. He also manned the role in Super Bowl LIII.
Chung was charged with cocaine possession over the offseason. He pleaded not guilty and started Week 1.
