MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jonathan Jones received a new contract last week. This week, he’s playing a new position.

Jones started at safety over Patrick Chung on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It appears Jones and Chung are sharing the safety role next to Devin McCourty early in the game. Jones also has seen snaps at slot cornerback.

Here was the Patriots’ starting defense for Week 2:

DL Adam Butler

DL Danny Shelton

DL Lawrence Guy

OLB Jamie Collins

ILB Dont’a Hightower

ILB Elandon Roberts

OLB Kyle Van Noy

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Jason McCourty

S Devin McCourty

S Jonathan Jones

Jones was not targeted on defense in the first quarter. Chung let up an 11-yard pass to Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

This isn’t the first time Jones, usually a nickel cornerback, has played safety. He also manned the role in Super Bowl LIII.

Chung was charged with cocaine possession over the offseason. He pleaded not guilty and started Week 1.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images